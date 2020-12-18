A history of Mobile in 22 Objects!
Eric Reynolds joined us on Studio10 to preview his show Perspectives, which is taking a look at the History Museum of Mobile's current exhibition. The object based landmark exhibit will weave through more than 300-years of the Port City's history. From the Native American pre-colonial period, to today and Mobile's 21st Century International Port. The 22-Objects help frame stories and facts that string together an incredible narrative, leading us to the discovery of new and familiar stories.
Catch this weeks Perspectives with Eric Reynolds Saturday Morning at 8:30am!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.