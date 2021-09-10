A new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs tomorrow morning on FOX10. Eric speaks with Mobile Fire-Rescue about the challenge of ending fatalities in house fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue recently launched a 'smoke alarm blitz' campaign to install brand new working fire alarms at no charge.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds every Saturday morning after FOX10 News.
