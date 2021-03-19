On this episode of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds.... a look at what some innovators, start-ups and entrepreneurs have been asking. Where do you go and who can you talk to to get feedback to launch a business or take one to the next level?
The Innovation Portal is open for business. The amazing workspace is growth focused, offering targeted programming to encourage and support the successful launch and development of local business.
Our guest will share about the facility, it's programs and the non-profit investment fund. The Innovation Portal is here to provide what's needed to encourage entreprenuers to pursue their goals.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am.
