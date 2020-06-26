This Saturday at 9:00am.. PERSPECTIVES takes another look at the local effects of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, an African-American man died on the street in Minneapolis, MN, after being arrested by police.
The policemen’s actions and Floyd’s death has sparked vigils, marches and protests nationally and around the world.
The Gulf Coast was no exception.
The incident caught on cell phone video by witnesses on the scene, has also led to discussions on excessive use of force by police and race relations in America.
Tomorrow we talk to Mobile and Baldwin County’s Sheriffs and the Presidents of the two county NAACP Chapters.
They share their thoughts on what happened to George Floyd and what’s next in Alabama’s two neighboring Gulf Coast counties, for law enforcement and their relationship with the communities they serve.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9:00am.
