The First Primary of 2020 is in the books. March 3rd, Alabama voters will cast ballots on "Super Tuesday".
Here are some questions for Alabama voters: Are you registered? Do you know where to vote? Do you have proper ID?
The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching for the upcoming elections. On the next Perspectives, Eric Reynolds talks with some folks who can help us all prepare. The guest include a member of the Mobile County Board of Registrars, the League of Women Voters, the NAACP and both the Mobile County GOP and Democratic Party.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.