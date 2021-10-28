On this Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, he chats with Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste and new Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine about the rise in violent crime in our area, and what they are doing to try to stop it.
Tune in this Saturday morning to hear the latest from our local law enforcement leaders.
