Joe sat down with Eric Reynolds to preview the next episode of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds.
A Presidential decree in 1941 opened the U.S. Military’s Armed Services up to all Americans.
The Marine Corps welcomed one group by having them build their own training facility near Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The 20-thousand men who trained there over a 7-year period are called the Montford Point Marines.
This Saturday we talk to the National President and the National Journal Director of the organization which shares their story and keeps their memory alive.
PERSPECTIVES with Eric Reynolds AIRS Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.
