This week on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric explores National Crime Victims Rights Week. The week has been observed annually since 1981. At the core, it raises awareness, renews a commitment, and engages community support.
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich joins Eric to talk about the importance of crime victims knowing their rights. She also tells you how you can show support at a vigil.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning after FOX10 News.
You can watch previous episodes on our YouTube page.
