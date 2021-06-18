This week's Perspectives with Eric Reynolds takes a look at the importance of reading to a child's overall health and well being. Experts say physical health and intellectual health go hand in hand.
They believe certain things like educational deficts, future failures, criminal involvement could potentially be alleviated if children were simply engaged, cuddle and read to from birth to five years of age.
A pediatrician and medical center staffers join Eric to talk about "Reach Out and Read Alabama". They'll share how simple it is along with statistics and results of what they've seen right here in Mobile County.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday morning at 9am.
