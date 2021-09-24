This week's Perspectives with Eric Reynolds focuses on an organization whose mission is to protect our wetlands, coastal habitats, barrier islands and wildlife. The South Alabama Land Trust (SALT) has worked the last 30-years to add more territory under their watchful eye. Today it's nearly 11,000 acres.
The environmentally sensitive land in Mobile and Baldwin Counties provides a habitat for diverse wildlife and enhances our quality of life.
Hear more about SALT's mission, new land acquisition and more this Saturday morning at 8:30am.
