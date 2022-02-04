Eric joined Joe on Studio10 with details about Perspectives with Eric Reynolds to preview the 'Spirit of our Ancestors' Festival. This year's event features stories of the slave ship Clotilda and its captives and the first residents of Africatown. For more information, you can watch Perspectives at 9 a.m. on Saturday. 

