This Saturday at 9:00am.. PERSPECTIVES takes look at how COVID-19 has changed the Summer plans for our youth !
Thousands of local youth are normally enjoying their community recreation centers in Mobile in July.
Shooting hoops, arts and crafts, baseball and the pool.. just to mention a few of the options and activities they’re usually filling up a hot summer day with.
But, the spiking of the COVID-19 virus in Mobile County along with Governor Kay Ivey’s stay at home and safer at home orders.. have led to closed facilities, canceled and program changes.
Tomorrow we talk to the Director of the City of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department to hear what summer programs are up and running.
Several are still available including summer camp and have openings right now. We’ll find out what parents need to do to get their children signed up and involved.
We’ll also hear what safety precautions community recreation centers are taking to be able to open up the facilities and welcome in local youth.
There are still opportunities and time for summer fun at Mobile’s parks and recreation centers.
PERSPECTIVES with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9am.
