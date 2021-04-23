On this episode, Eric talks with two journalists about the American political divide. One guest is an award winning news and political commentator, the other is a reporter with al.com and the Alabama Media Group. They discuss the current political climate since the Presidential election of November 2020. They examine the charges of election fraud, Democrats allegedly stealing the White House, the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, who will be prosecuted for riot violence and more. They also discuss new voting bills.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am on Fox10.
