It may be hard for some to believe, but Election Day 2020 was almost 3-weeks-ago.
A record breaking number of Americans cast their ballots... at the polls, mail-in and absentee... to a total of more than 150-million. Some voters feel we don't know who won the election, a majority of them know we have a new President-Elect.
This Saturday morning on Perspectives, we hear post-election analysis from a Pulitzer Prize Award Winning Journalist Cynthia Tucker. Tucker is a nationally syndicated columnist, who focuses on political and cultural issues. A 3-time finalist... the Pulitzer Prize Awardee has won countless other awards in the field of journalism. She will discuss the historic election, how it will shape the nation's future and the results of Alabama's U.S. Senatorial Race.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 8:30am.
