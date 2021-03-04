This episode of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, previews the local business community.
Twelve months of the COVID-19 Pandemic has taken a toll on all of us. That includes our local business community. They have faced incredible challenges as they fight to stay open and generate enough business to keep staff on and pay the bills. Some have temporarily closed, hoping to return as restrictions and protocals become more business friendly. Others have closed with no plans to reopen. How local business fairs affect the entire community. This week on "Perspectives", leaders from the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce give us a report on the last year and fortunately, it's a lot more than just bad news. There are some positives to share.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am.
