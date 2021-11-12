On this episode of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds...
We'll ask two leaders of a military veterans organization to update us on the "State of Veterans Affairs" locally.
There are more than 75,000 veterans in Mobile and the other Southwest Alabama counties. The veterans served as long ago as World War II and as recently, in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Perspectives wants to know how their needs are being met after serving and making sacrifices for our country.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 8:30am.
