Eric joined Joe on Studio10 to preview what you can expect on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds.
The Civil Rights movement in America saw activists Black, Brown and White fight tirelessly for our fundamental freedoms so that all Americans and future generations could enjoy a life so much better than the decades before.
Eric talks to the author of the book that follows a timeline of major events and landmarks across several states including Alabama. It captures vivid moments in time on a journey toward equal civil justice.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday morning at 8:30.
