Head on out to Wales West Light Railway and hop aboard The Pumpkin Patch Express!
Guests can enjoy a ride on an authentic steam train, as well as a hay-less hayride. The event is family-friendly from 4:00pm – 7:00pm, but gets spooky after 7:00pm with the Scary Night Train. Guests must reserve their tickets online. Guests over the age of 6 are required to wear a face covering. Guest will receive a free pumpkin!
The Pumpkin Patch Express
October 16 – October 18
Friday – Sunday 4:00-9:00 p.m.
October 23 – October 25
Friday – Sunday 4:00-9:00 p.m.
October 28 – October 31
Wednesday - Saturday 4:00-9:00 p.m.
Wales West RV Park and Light Railway
13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill, AL 36576
(888) 569-5337
