Terry Carnation, AKA the “Pope of the Paranormal,(tm)" is as known for his silken voice and luxurious hair as he is for hosting his late-night hit AM radio call-in show, "Dark Air." After a recent mysterious mental breakdown after the death of his wife, DuyLoan, Terry makes his triumphant return to the airwaves. He is, as always, “Open to all Possibilities.”(tm) Aquarian. 6’2”, 218 lbs. Capoeira enthusiast.
“Dark Air with Terry Carnation” is an Audioboom Original podcast. This darkly comedic podcast explores Terry’s life on and off the air, as he deals with bizarre topics and outrageous callers; and gets caught up in a mystery of his own.
Season 1 of “Dark Air with Terry Carnation” premieres on April 1st and consists of 14 weekly episodes.
The podcast features Rainn as Terry Carnation, Karan Soni (Deadpool, TBS’ “Miracle Workers”) as his co-star, and Al Madrigal as his boss.
•Additional guest stars include Angela Kinsey, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tom Lennon, Creed Bratton, Mindy Sterling, Jason Reitman, Sam Neill, Nathan Fillion, Mark Proksch, Rizwan Manji, Kate Flannery, Kevin Smith, and Desmin Borges.
•The Audioboom Original podcast “Dark Air with Terry Carnation” can be listened to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
