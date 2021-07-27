Raising Cane's is celebrating National Chicken Finger Day on July 27, 2021. You can score on a free chicken tender by downloading the app and visiting your local Raising Cane's location. They encourage you to pull up in a curbside parking spot or dining in.
For more information about Raising Cane's visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.