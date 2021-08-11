Organizers say Rania is a friend to everyone who was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. They're holding a fundraising rally in her honor. Click on the link to learn more. Details below.
Rally For Rania Ride & Fundraiser
Ride Starts at Bob’s Downtown Diner, Mobile AL
Stops include, The Bayou Restaurant & Tiki Bar Ocean Springs MS, Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill Ocean Springs MS, The Main Event, Mobile AL
And Patches Lounge, Mobile AL
August 28, 2021 st
Starting at 10am.
Fun for whole family. Face Painting, Tatoos, Cornholio, Silent and Live Auction, 50/50, Cake and Booze Walk, Photo booth, Merchandise, and Pulled Pork Dinner plates for $10 each.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rally-For-Rania-Fundraiser-102481738712988
Go Fund Me: http://gofundme/3cb13c96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.