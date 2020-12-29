Do you have a Christmas Tree that needs to be out by the New Year? The City of Mobile has a solution for you! City Arborist, Peter Toller, joined Chelsey on the JET Deck to give Mobile residents advice about recycling Christmas Trees.
City of Mobile residents have until January 15, 2021 to drop their trees off.
- December 26 - January 15, 2021
- 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
- drop off your unwanted Christmas tree for FREE
- All trees must be free of lights, stands and decorations.
Drop-off Locations:
Lake Drive Tricentennial Park - 2121 Lake Drive
James Seals Park – 540 Texas St
Baumhauer-Randle Park - 1909 Duval St., Mobile
Dog River Park - 2459 Dog River Drive N.
Pinehill Recycling Center – 308 Pinehill Dr.
Medal of Honor Park - 1711 Hillcrest Rd.
Langan Park (Municipal Park) - 4901 Zeigler Blvd
For more information email pompeya@cityofmobile.org
