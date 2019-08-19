Dauphin's Restaurant, Naman's Catering, Fox10 and the Reese's Senior Bowl have partnered to sponsor "In Search of Creole".
Tickets will include a silent auction, live music from renowned entertainer Mark Pipas, two complimentary beverages per guest and authentic Creole fare prepared by Dauphin’s Executive Chef and Partner, Steve Zucker, along with famed area caterer Alec Naman of Naman’s Catering.
Guests will be able to dine and mingle with the Reese’s® Senior Bowl Ambassadors, former athletes and NFL greats from the Mobile area, as well as other special guests all while taking in the nearly panoramic views of the Mobile Bay at Dauphin’s from high atop the RSA Trustmark Building.
All proceeds will directly benefit the family of fallen Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder and Officer Clayton Graham, who was severely injured in a head-on collision this January.
In Search of Creole: Benefit for Officer Sean Tuder and Officer Clayton Graham
Presented By: Aloha Hospitality
Dates: August 25, 2019
Location: Dauphin's
Address: 107 Saint Francis St., Suite 3400, Mobile, AL 36602
Phone: (251) 424-1254
Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Price: $35
