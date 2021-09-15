Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy joined us on Studio10 to kickoff the Senior Bowl's first ever ticket launch!
In addition, Nagy detailed many upcoming Senior Bowl events and commmunity outreach programs leading up to the big game February 5th, 2022!
Click on the link to see the interview. More information can be found below:
The Senior Bowl has already provided two exclusive ticket presales. The first was for our loyal fan base that includes Senior Bowl Committee members and recurring ticket purchasers, and the other was available for South Alabama season ticket holders. After our presales, there are just over 14,000 tickets left available for purchase beginning Wednesday morning.
Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy looks forward to the all-star game’s first ever ticket launch. By last year’s turnout, he predicts these tickets will go quickly.
“Our staff is excited to roll out our 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl ticket launch, and we anticipate a quick sellout,” Nagy said. “The move to Hancock Whitney Stadium was a game-changer last year especially when it came to the overall fan experience. Being on campus at the University of South Alabama provided a true family-friendly atmosphere, and despite being at only one-quarter capacity, there was still incredible energy in the stadium on game day.”
Not only is the Senior Bowl looking forward to seeing our fans on game day, but the entire week is going to be filled with all the fan events that we, unfortunately, missed last year.
“We greatly appreciate the Mobile community’s support of the game and look forward to bringing back all the great events like the player’s Mardi Gras parade, the Friday night concert, and Senior Bowl Fan Fest on game day.”
With the move out to South Alabama, 50 percent of all tickets are priced at under $20.
Ticket options and prices:
Chairback - $55
Benchback - $35, $40
Bleacher - $12, $18, $25, $40
Tickets are available at https://www.seniorbowl.com/tickets/
About Reese’s Senior Bowl:
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. It is also the only all-star game coached by complete NFL staffs. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 700 media members from around the country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 41 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.
