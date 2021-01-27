It's an exciting year for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Also, a year with many changes.
For the first time, the game will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium, instead of Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Coronavirus Safety protocols are in place. Fans are limited for the game, but it is sold out.
Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy joined us on Studio10 to talk about all of this years changes and plans for the years to come! Click on the link to see the interview.
