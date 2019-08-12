Registration opens tonight for the International Language School. There are opportunities to learn English as a second language... or explore the Spanish langauage.
Starting August 12th
2 Night Classes Per Week
Monday & Tuesday (6-830pm)
Starting August 13th
2 Day Classes Per Week
Tuesday and Thursday (9-1130)
$50/Semester Per Course (Suggested Donation)
CONTACT KIM: 251.533.2911
6301 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
