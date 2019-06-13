The "Relay for Life Fashion Show" benefiting the American Cancer Society is set for this Saturday! This is a fundraiser that took place a few years ago and a few Relay for Life teams decided to bring it back because it was so much fun and for a worthy cause!
There are more than 50 auction items for people to bid on. Studio10's Joe Emer and Chelsey Sayasane will emcee the event!
Tickets can be purchased at the door or you can call the local American Cancer Society office at 251-344-9858.
Event: Relay for Life Fashion Show benefitting the American Cancer Society
Date: Saturday, June 15th at Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road, Mobile AL.
Time: Doors open at 5pm, the Fashion Show begins at 6pm
Models- 30 models, several of them are cancer survivors
Cost is $20pp, children $10 age 6-12. That includes dinner and the Fashion Show
Belk has graciously provided the clothes for the event
Theme- Passport to a Cure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.