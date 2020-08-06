CTC Construction was organized about 3 years ago in Mobile, Alabama operating as a concrete specialist provider company. They sat they do it all like pouring driveways, sidewalks and concrete slabs for residential homes.
They have recently expanded into commercial concrete pouring as well as demolishing work and small land clearing. They take pride in achieving our client's vision to their liking. They can be reached on social media at CTC Construction and by phone at 251-321-3396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.