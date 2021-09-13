The 2021 Ride for the Fallen Memorial Run in honor of SPC Justin Coleman is set for this Saturday at 8am in Foley.
Start at 8am from The Office Lounge at 122 Co. Rd. 20.
There will be free Cracker Barrell biscuits and gravy at sign up.
The ride features several fun stops and all the proceeds go to Canine Companions.
Click on the video link to learn more.
