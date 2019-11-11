What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than strolling down Downtown Daphne and OWA in your best elf ears! The YMCA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen communities. There are two Elf Rides benefitting their local YMCA's. The Third Annual Bonds' Family Elf Ride is a one-mile bike ride through Daphne that will begin at 4:00 p.m. with an assembly. It will all take place at City Hall in Downtown Daphne. You cannot forget the costume contest at 5:00 p.m. and kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. The entire Bonds' family fun is on Friday, December 6, 2019. Children 6 and under are free but must be accompanied by an adult.
The Snook Family Elf Ride is in OWA and begins with an awesome assembly at 5:00 p.m. The costume contest is at 5:30 p.m. and all the elves start riding at 6:00 p.m. This will be on Friday, December 13, 2019. The proceeds from both events will benefit each branch's mission to build stronger communities.
Tickets:
Adults (14 and up): $25 with t-shirt
Children (7-13): $10
Children 6 and under are free
For more information, contact Barbara Hoffman at (251) 375-6995 or at this website.
