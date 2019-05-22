Riders 4 Riders joined us on Studio10 to talk about Motorcyle Awarness and Safety Month and their summer Passport Ride. Click on the link to learn more!
Below is information provided by Riders 4 Riders:
R4R is a Non-Profit, AVO (All Volunteer Organization) FIRST AND FOREMOST, our goal is to educate the public and promote Motorcycle Awareness throughout the community.
Applicants are not required to be a member of R4R to receive assistance. Many injured riders require immediate assistance meeting financial obligations and personal needs. This may include household expenses, minor household repairs, as well as food, transportation, child care, medical equipment, household help, a ramp built, spiritual needs, hospital visits, or something as simple as a home visit or a phone call.
Our goal is to assist within 14 days of receipt of application, review and approval. Although we do not actually put on benefits, we promote and assist in any benefits we can for a down rider. All we ask of anyone we are able to assist is, if not a R4R member they become one, or when able, they "Pay it forward" by at least supporting and promotion our organization.
R4R monthly meetings are held the 1st Sunday of each month (except holidays) unless otherwise noted in our newsletter. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. out back of the Boondocks Bar & Grill, 10210Airport Blvd, Mobile AL, County Line Bar, 26901 Hwy 613 MS & The Main Event 6485 US-90, Theodore, AL. All members are encouraged to participate in all R4R activities, as well as, any benefits and functions held by other organizations they are able to attend.
You do not have to own or ride a motorcycle to be a member of R4R or attend any of our meetings or events. You need only be 18 years of age and believe in our mission. Dues are $20 per person or $30 per couple per year donation. Members are asked to support us in any way possible and all efforts are greatly appreciated. We are committed to help those in Mobile, Baldwin, Washington County AL, Forrest, George, Greene, Jackson, Harrison and Stone County MS, and Escambia County FL. We continue to encourage and recruit business sponsors, prize donations, advertising and media promotion as well as, the formation of new chapters in other areas. We are also encouraging new Chapters to open up in all of coverage area to better help.
Riders 4 Riders
National Chapter
Mobile, Alabama
251-633-8384
email: r4r@r4rmobile.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/r4rmobile
Mailing address:
312T-Schillinger Road South #107
Mobile, AL 36608
