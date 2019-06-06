RIDEYELLOW is an Infirmary Health charity bike ride held annually on the Saturday before Father's Day. The event was founded to raise awareness and draft grassroots support to support and empower people affected by cancer. Since its inception, RIDEYELLOW has donated more than $496,000 to various cancer charities.
This year’s ride is Saturday, June 15, and starts at 7 a.m. All riders must be ready to go by 6:45 a.m.
The ride begins at Halliday Park in Bay Minette, Alabama, with a 6-mile tribute ride. Individuals can choose to participate in only the tribute ride or continue by pedaling the 10-, 20-, 37- or 62-mile route at their leisure. Rest stops are available along the way and food, beverages and vendor booths are available when riders return to the park.
Riders can ride in honor and/or in memory of someone who has/had cancer.
A unique part of RIDEYELLOW is the Unity Chain. This Wednesday night, June 12, volunteers will take the list of those participants would like to honor and ride in memory of and write each name on strips of paper. Each strip of paper is folded in a circle and linked with another to make a unity chain. The unity chain is taken to the park on the day of the ride and placed in a special area to recognize those who have been affected by cancer.
For more information or to register for the ride, visit www.rideyellow.org.
