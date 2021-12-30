The Wharf is excited to welcome 2022 on New Year's Eve. Jim Cox joined Chelsey on Studio10 with details about the big event. Everything kicks off on December 31 at 10 a.m. with kids activities and fun for the whole family. As the day goes on, bands will start playing leading up to the Marlin Drop at midnight.
For more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.