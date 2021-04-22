The RiverPub is hosting RiverRounds Songwriter’s Festival April 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. This event is supporting Bay Minette VFW #3568 and is also hosting Lil’ J’s Southern Cooking. The People’s Room of Mobile is sponsoring the festival and Braided River Brewing Co. is the official beer.
Photographer and canvas artist, Robby Amonett, is capturing the fun event. Rachel Lane Art will also be on site.
This is going to be a full day of original music, multiple stages, and 28 artists. No coolers are allowed. This event is for folks who are 21 & up. A $10 cover will be applied.
The following information was provided by RiverPub at Cliff's Landing:
The RiverPub at Cliff’s Landing is Baldwin County‘s Best Kept Secret. Located on a half mile wide stretch of the beautiful Tensaw River in Alabama’s Delta. Everyone should experience a sunset through our picturesque windows. Voted Best Bar in Baldwin County 2019 & Best Bartender 2020 in Lagniappe.
Located just North of Spanish Fort, off Highway 225 and a short boat ride north of famed Gravine Island. Cliff’s Landing Launch offers plenty of dockage. Drive, Bike or Float to The RiverPub at Cliff’s Landing.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
