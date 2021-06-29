The City of Robertsdale is hosting a Centennial Celebration. Award presentations and a raffle drawing will begin at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment to follow at 6 p.m. Throughout the day, the celebration will host food trucks, coloring contests, a tractor show, and fireworks to end the night. It all takes place July 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit this Facebook Page.
