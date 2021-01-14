Rod Cate is a lawyer in Mobile with quite the story. In high school, he was paralyzed from the neck down while playing football. Thankfully, he regained his strength and was able to walk again. He is now using his inspirational story and the stories of others in his podcast. Rod sits down with folks from the Gulf Coast to talk about their struggles and how they overcame it. His podcast is available on major music/podcast streaming apps.
You can also read Rod’s book “Get Back Up.” It goes into depth about his accident and how it changed his life. You can order “Get Back Up” on Amazon today!
To listen to the podcast, visit this link!
