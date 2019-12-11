Eastern Shore Toyota will be sponsoring a Holiday Donation Drive benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities, a “home away from home” for parents/family whose children are in the hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the dealership between December 7th through the 13th. On the 13th, between 4pm – 7pm at Eastern Shore Toyota, there will be a family holiday celebration including pictures with Santa, music and refreshments. Requested donation items include gift certificates/gift cards from Visa or Mastercard, area malls, Wal-Mart, Target and restaurants; bath and body products like socks, slippers, manicure sets and nail polish; hair accessories (brushes, combs, dryers, etc.); children’s toys, games, DVD’s, cell phone accessories, ear buds, etc. or other items for men, women and kids.
ABOUT EASTERN SHORE TOYOTA
Eastern Shore Toyota’s 17 acres features an inventory of hundreds of new and pre-owned vehicles. Customers enjoy an extensive Value Plan, which includes a nationwide lifetime warranty with unlimited time and miles, identity protection, theft protection, key/remote replacement protection and paintless dent repair, all at no extra cost. Family-owned and operated, the dealership is “customer-centric” and offers a number of amenities including a café, free wireless internet, complimentary refreshments, plush customer lounge with flat-screen TV’s, mall shuttle and more. In addition to a Toyota Certified sales team, associates include in-house financing and customer service professionals as well as highly trained service and repair technicians.
Eastern Shore Toyota is located at 29732 Frederick Boulevard, Daphne. For information, call 251-250-0162 or visit EasternShoreToyota.com.
