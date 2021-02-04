The following information was provided by the Saenger Theatre. For more information, visit them online!
Address: 6 S Joachim St, Mobile, AL 36602
This February, the ASM Global-managed Saenger Theatre will showcase a movie series earlier in the year than ever before! Come safely enjoy six classic hit movies the way they were meant to be seen: larger-than-life on the glorious big screen!
The February Movie Series will run from Friday, February 5 to Sunday, February 28. Movies will be shown on Friday evening or Sunday afternoons. Friday movies will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday movies will begin at 3 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the movie.
The February Movie Series schedule is as follows: Friday, February 5 | Grease Sunday, February 7 | Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Friday, February 12 | Pretty Woman Sunday, February 14 | Breakfast at Tiffany’s Friday, February 26 | Anchorman Sunday, February 28 | King Kong (1933)
Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children (12 & under) and seniors (60+). Tickets for all movies will go on sale Friday, January 15 at 10 a.m. The Saenger Theatre Box Office is currently closed, but movie tickets can be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (located at 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
The Saenger Box Office will be open on movie days. Hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Tickets for movies can not be purchased online or by phone. Limited concessions, as well as beer and wine, will be available.
Health and Safety Protocols
The well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority. As such, we will abide by the following guidelines at all movies:
• Masks will be required for all patrons and staff while inside the venue.
• In order to meet social distancing guidelines, only 600 tickets will be available for each movie.
• We have mapped out our seating chart to ensure that patrons are properly socially distanced. Because Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order mandates that for all non-work gatherings, citizens are required to maintain a six-foot distance between persons not from the same household, and in order to accommodate the maximum number of patrons, the majority of available seats will be sold in groups of four. We will have a limited number of seats for two people available for each movie. We will do our best to accommodate families with more than four members.
• Social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced in the Box Office, at the theatre entrance, and in all lobby and restroom areas. Signage throughout the venue will help patrons adhere to proper guidelines.
• For additional information about our health and safety protocols, please visit bit.ly/saengersafety.
• Protocols are subject to change should the “Safer at Home” order change.
