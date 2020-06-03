A lot of folks are wondering when their favorite business and venues will reopen. We checked in with Mary Lee Gay to get an update on the historic Saenger Theater in Downtown Mobile.
Here's some of the information they provided to us:
It’s been a tough (almost) year for the Saenger with the discovery of the mold in the building last August. The building was closed in August for a separate maintenance project and during that time, we found the mold. The remediation project that followed cost nearly $750,000 and took 2.5 months to complete. We had to relocate, reschedule or cancel all of our shows during that period.
We were able to reopen in mid-November and had a good amount of shows until we began to start rescheduling, postponing or cancelling shows due to the Coronavirus. We were on track to have a record year with over $2.2 million in ticket sales. This is quite a feat for a 1,900-seat theatre.
Challenges for Reopening
•Per the Governor’s latest orders, we are able to reopen the Theatre for events at 50% occupancy with social distancing guidelines in place.
•The current order expires July 3. We don’t have any ticketed events before then. We will be talking with our promoters for July and August shows, but ultimately will need to wait until the new order is announced to make determinations on how to proceed with ticketed shows. We hope that the curve continues to flatten and that we move forward with higher occupancy (75-100%).
•If the 50% occupancy level stays in place after July 3, we expect that July and August shows (and possibly dates further out) will move to later dates. It is very difficult, sometimes impossible, for promoters to make money at 50% occupancy as many times, the artist is making more money per the contract than we would make even if we sold out the 50% capacity. These promoters are already hurting, many of them have lost millions of dollars, and they can’t afford to take any more loss or risks. Additionally, some of our shows have already sold more that 50% of the full occupancy so we would have to determine how to handle that.
•Fortunately, most of the shows we have coming up are committed to doing everything they can to make sure the show happens at some point and will continue to reschedule rather than cancel.
•We have a lot of dates on hold for Fall and 2021 shows. Just waiting on artists and promoters to decide when they are ready to commit to getting back on the road. Many artists are ready to get back on the road, but promoters have to feel comfortable that they’ll be able to take on shows in all markets with minimal risk.
What We’re Doing to Prepare for Reopening
•Stocking up on PPE for employees, EPA-approved cleaning products, installing additional hand sanitizing stations, staff training for new protocols, installing signage and floor decals to remind guests to social distance.
•As part of ASM Global, the world’s largest facility management company, we will be deploying VenueShield, a comprehensive and best-in-class program providing the highest levels of cleanliness and safety in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials. (More info: https://asmglobal.com/p/our-story/news-releases/hygieneshield)
In the Meantime…
•We will be hosting a dance recital at the end of June. Possibly a couple of additional recitals in July. Working with those groups on a case-by-case basis to determine how to best accommodate them safely. (Example – June recital has been split into three shows instead of one big one.)
•Working on plans for our annual Summer Movie Series. We think we will be able to host this, even at 50% occupancy, and are trying to do an extended series. Will need to wait until the Governor announces new orders for after July 3 to make sure that occupancy doesn’t decrease to make final decision and announce, but cautiously optimistic that the series will begin on July 19.
•Constant communication with promoters about already scheduled shows and future bookings. We will move as soon as they are ready.
•We’re very ready to welcome people back to the Saenger!
An updated schedule of events and tickets for upcoming events are available at www.mobilesaenger.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (located at 401 Civic Center Drive and open Monday-Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM).
