Sangria, Caribbean food and a Cigar Bar join the spicy flash of Salsa dance and the sounds of Roman Street with Mobile Ballet’s sensational summer event: Salsa Night at the Steeple June 20th from 6-9pm!
The Ballet’s new artistic team – husband and wife Israel Rodriguez and Katia Garza – will perform a special salsa dance, along with encouraging lessons for those ready to jump into the classic Latin American moves. With Ballet Master Israel’s own roots in Camaguey, Cuba – salsa has been the musical backdrop of his life.
“Married 20 years to a Cuban, I’m in love not just with him but his country’s culture, too” offers Katia Garza, Mobile Ballet Executive Director. “Cuba is a magical place full of joy for life, especially in its music. Salsa has an international rhythm that began in Cuba and truly brings together people of all walks of life and countries. I’m Mexican – but have a big love for Israel’s beautiful country.”
Technically, Salsa represents a mix of Latin musical genres primarily rooted in Eastern Cuba as a musical gumbo of Afro-Cuban dances, “Son”, cha-cha-cha, Mambo, Rumba, bomba and the Danzon. Its three steps for every four beats of music – accompanied with the traditional flowy skirts and colorful tops of the dancers – make for a dramatic and red-hot scene.
Tickets are $40 in advance/ $50 at the door and include wine, beer, sangria and heavy apps along with a cigar bar hosted by Havana Rey’s. Funds will benefit Mobile Ballet’s mission to bring the arts to youth throughout the Mobile Bay community.
The Caribbean’s hottest dance…at Mobile’s coolest venue – join us for Salsa Night at the Steeple!
For More Information and Tickets:
Kendra Utsey/Office Manager 251.342.2241
