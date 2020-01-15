Saraland High School is gearing up for baseball season! You are invited to a fundraiser that will give you a first look at the season. The night will include a preseason grand slam seafood dinner, a glance at the season ahead and conversations with well-known MLB retirees.
Jon Lieber, Turner Ward, Dan Jennigns and Lance Johnson will be at the event talking about their baseball experience and sharing their advice. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Saraland Early Education Center. Tickets are $45.
Details include:
When: Thursday, January 23, 2020
Where: Saraland Early Education Center
Hours: Begins at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets: $45
For more information and to purchase a ticket, contact Saraland High School (251) 602-8970.
