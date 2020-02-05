Census Day is April 1, 2020 and will be celebrated with events across the country. Census participation is directly linked to the city’s growth. The need for things like a new fire department, new businesses & restaurants, more jobs, more funding for school lunches, or new roads depend on census participation. It also impacts gas tax and decisions for redistricting. The number of representatives and/or the need for additional congressional seats are linked to census participation. Saraland City Council member Dr. Veronica Hudson and Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood stopped by our studio to explain why the 2020 census is so important.
Help the make the City of Saraland census count! The City of Saraland is hosting several “Lunch and Learn” sessions, as well as a “Family Census Fun Day” event to help residents get ready for the once-in-a-decade census count. If you need help filling out the 2020 census, or need access to a computer to do so, and you live in the city of Saraland – several lunch and learn events are planned to accommodate you. These events are only for Saraland residents. The lunch and learn events are educational events, therefore they are for adults only. In April, the city of Saraland is hosting a Family Fun Census Day event for the entire family that will include food and fun activities.
Lunch and Learn events:
February 15, 2020 and February 29, 2020
March 21, 2020 and March 28, 2020
11:30am
Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce
939 Saraland Blvd S, Saraland, AL 36571
“Family Census Fun Day” event:
April 4, 2020
10am – 2pm
Amelia Park
716 Mae Street, Saraland, AL 36571
Also, catch some census throws at the City of Saraland’s Mardi Gras parade. It rolls down Hwy 43 on Saturday, February 22nd at noon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.