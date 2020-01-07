Get ready to let the good times roll in Satsuma! The Satsuma Public Library Foundation is sponsoring the big event. You can catch all the fun on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Steele Creek Lodge. Tickets are for purchase at Satsuma Public Library and all proceeds will support the library.
Details include:
When: Friday, January 24, 2020
Hours: 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Where: Steele Creek Lodge 368 Juniper Ave. Satsuma Al. 36572
