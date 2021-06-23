(The following information was provided by the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort)
Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort's new player lounge for top-tier players, the VIP Lounge, is now open. Exclusive to E.I.P. and Scarlet cardholders in the Pearl Rewards loyalty program, the new area redefines the high-end experience, by catering to players with three unique areas, each with its own design. Open seven-days-a-week, the $4 million VIP lounge continues Scarlet Pearl’s investment in the high-end customer experience.
“Our VIP Lounge continues Scarlet Pearl’s mission to deliver the best experience, impeccable service and fantastic amenities to our E.I.P and Scarlet Players,” said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas, “We appreciate they can game anywhere, and the VIP Lounge gives guests yet another reason to visit our fabulous property. We continue to raise the bar to exceed guest’s expectations.”
After entering through gilded wood doors that glide open with a personalized RFID card, guests walk across the chevron marble floor where bartenders welcome you to a gravity-defying bar that curves into the ceiling. In the adjacent dining room, light fare cuisine is available upon order with a buffet including everything from charcuterie to an assortment of award-winning desserts. E.I.P. card holders also can enjoy the Parlor, a plush salon inspired by the nostalgia and glamour of private clubs from the early 1900s where every surface begs to be touched.
“We are incredibly proud of the amenities and services our VIP lounge exemplifies, and we do not want it to be a secret,” stated Pappas. “Our goal is to let the country know the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort delivers unparalleled VIP experiences.”
Privately owned since opening in 2015, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort has committed to the South Mississippi community through charity and capital investment. The $4 million VIP Lounge is part of Scarlet Pearl’s $8 million overall project to enhance the VIP customer experience. Since 2015, Scarlet Pearl has invested over $35 million in capital including a multi-tier parking garage, the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook, Frankly My Dear boutique, Lounge Nocherie and Ami Pizza.
About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort:
Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in D’Iberville, MS. The award-winning hotel resort has a 300-room hotel and a gaming floor with 750 slots and video poker machines, 36 table games, and Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. Recently, the property opened Orchid Room, Elevated Gaming, a VIP experience for high-limit players. The complex features multiple restaurants, a 36-hole miniature golf course, an event center, and a luxurious pool. The casino opened in D’Iberville, MS, December 9, 2015.
