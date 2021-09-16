The LendingTree Bowl joined with the college football family to go BIG to support teachers with the second annual BIG DAY on Tuesday, September 14. Organized by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, the BIG DAY is a national day of supporting and celebrating teachers, by saying “thank you” in many ways to amazing educators dedicated to helping our kids learn.
The LendingTree Bowl would like to congratulate Krystle Smith from Murphy High School on receiving funding for her classroom from College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers. LendingTree Bowl is going big for teaching by presenting Ms. Smith with a $1,000 grant to select necessary resources to enrich the learning environment at Murphy High School. Ms. Smith graduated from the University of South Alabama with a BA in Secondary Education and History in 2012 and a M. Ed in Secondary Education and History in 2019. Ms. Smith started as a Bible and History Teacher for 6th-8th graders from 2013-2014 before becoming a History Teacher for 7th-8th graders from 2014-2020. She currently is an Elective Teacher at Murphy High School for 10th-12th graders since 2020. In addition, LendingTree Bowl will be honoring 10 more teachers with a $10,000 total grant at the 2021 LendingTree Bowl Game.
Along with the Bowl’s participation in the Extra Yard for Teachers programs, the LendingTree Bowl announced in August the creation of the LendaHand program, a small business grant program. These programs combined with the LendingTree Bowl’s annual art competition will result in over $33,000 being pumped into the local community in some of the most needed places. For more information about these programs and how to apply, visit the website at www.lendingtreebowl.com.
