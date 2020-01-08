Krewe of Kindness will host their 2nd Annual child-friendly Mardi Gras Ball Fundraiser, titled “Be Our Guest” on Saturday, January 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Pillars in Mobile. Presented by General Insulation, this formal event will include a traditional tableau honoring Queen Shandy Oliver and King Art Cronenberg III. Admission is $35 per person and tickets can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.com. Please, formal or cocktail attire only. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite prince or princess!
Krewe of Kindness’ goal for 2020 is to raise $30,000 to purchase an additional 100-foot beach mat for the Town of Dauphin Island and to fund programs such as the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Sea Star Program and to fund wheelchair bound athletes to participate in adaptive sports.
Krewe of Kindness is a local (Mobile, AL.), volunteer-based non-profit organization that focuses on promoting awareness, kindness and inclusion for handicap individuals and their families to live a happier, healthier lifestyle. Funds raised through Krewe of Kindness are directed toward initiatives such as better handicap accessibility in public, outdoor areas and encouragement to those with limitations to be more physically active. Krewe of Kindness was founded in 2018 by Jenni Zimlich, mother of Delaney, who was born with a severe form of spina bifida.
For more information about the mission behind Krewe of Kindness, please visit their Facebook page or website. Email Jennie with any questions jenni@kreweofkindness.com.
