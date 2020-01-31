On a daily basis, folks in Alabama are looking for "justice" in legal matters.
For more than 30-years, the South Alabama Volunteer Lawyers Program has provided "free" assistance in civil cases. Such as; foreclosure defense, collection defense, bankruptcy, tenant's rights and wills to name a few.
71% of low income Americans experienced at least one civil legal problem in the last year. The South Alabama Volunteer Lawyers Programs serves 4 counties in Southwest Alabama.
This Saturday on "Perspectives", we talk with representatives of the non-profit organization who tell us what type of civil cases they assist in, how they help clients and who qualifies for the free assistance.
"Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" airs Saturday mornings at 9am on Fox10, immediately following the Fox10 Saturday morning news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.