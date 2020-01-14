The Senior Bowl is almost here! Members of the Senior Bowl Staff joined us on Studio10 to share information on the full week of events!
SENIOR BOWL WEEK - EVENTS
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Event: Senior Bowl Summit, presented by Alabama Power and Regions Bank
Date: January 23, 2020
Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Location: Saenger Theatre
Keynote: Gary Vaynerchuk – VaynerX, VaynerMedia, VaynerSports, Empathy Wines
Moderator: Jeremy Schaap – Host ESPN Outside the Lines
Tickets: www.seniorbowl.com
Info: The second annual Senior Bowl Summit, presented by Alabama Power and Regions Bank, brings together world leading experts to share their thoughts on breaking barriers and building culture in the office, on the field, and in the boardroom. Jeremy Schaap host of ESPN’s Outside the Lines will lead our five panels. Blockbuster keynote speaker Gary Vaynerchuk will provide attendees with essential skills and lessons that they can implement in a practical manner. It is sure to be a "can’t miss" event during Senior Bowl Week.
Event: Special Spectators Senior Bowl Fundraiser & Reunion
Date: January 23, 2020
Time: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Location: Moe’s Original BBQ – Mobile, AL
Tickets: http://bit.ly/SRBspectators - EventBrite Special Spectators Senior Bowl Fundraiser & Reunion
Info: Attend This Magical Night and Give a Seriously Ill Child the Gift of a Memorable VIP All-access Game Day Experience! Come to the Special Spectators Fundraiser and Senior Bowl Reunion at Moe's Original BBQ - Mobile, Alabama (Downtown) on January 23rd from 6:00 - 9:00 PM. The exciting and fun-filled night will include the following:
- Delicious Food and Drinks
- Live music courtesy of Ryan Balthrop
- Great silent auction items including full size authentic Riddell football helmets: Atlanta Falcons signed by QB Matt Ryan; Auburn autographed by Head Coach Gus Malzahn; New Orleans Saints signed by future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees; Ole Miss autographed by College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning and more.
- Senior Bowl VIPs
- Powerful and inspiring stories from kids and families we hosted at previous Senior Bowls.
Friday, January 24, 2020
Event: Senior Bowl Experience presented by Alabama Power / Meet the Players presented by Coca-Cola
Date: January 24, 2020
Time: 3:00pm-6:00pm
Location: Mobile Convention Center
Cost: FREE
Info: Tackle the obstacle course, time your 40yd dash, dance with NFL cheerleaders, take your picture with college mascots, and meet your favorite college all-stars from across the country at the Senior Bowl Experience inside the Mobile Convention Center. Don’t miss your chance to high-five the best-of-the-best at our Meet the Players Event!
Event: Senior Bowl Street Party / Mardi Gras Player Parade presented by Wind Creek Casino and AUSTAL USA
Date: January 24, 2020
Time: 6:30pm-7:00pm
Location: Downtown Mobile Entertainment District, Dauphin Street
Cost: FREE
Info: Join us on the parade route from the Renaissance Hotel on Royal leading up Dauphin Street towards Cathedral Square for our Inaugural Player Parade. Downtown bars and restaurants will provide specials and craft cocktails reflecting Senior Bowl Week. The parade will process from the Renaissance Hotel, North on Royal to Dauphin where we will turn West on Dauphin and travel towards Cathedral Square. Local High School Bands will lead our players (in their college jerseys), college mascots, local dignitaries, NFL cheerleaders, as we throw candy, beads, and footballs to the crowd.
Event: Senior Bowl Street Party / Free Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and AUSTAL USA
Date: January 24, 2020
Time: 7:30pm
Location: Downtown Mobile Entertainment District, Cathedral Square
Cost: FREE
Info: The Senior Bowl Street Party and Mardi Gras Player Parade ends at Cathedral Square where we will be hosting a FREE concert to the public. We are excited to announce “The Revivalists” will perform to all those in Downtown Mobile starting at 7:30pm. The Revivalists have garnered more than 300 million total streams online, have drawn praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Buzzfeed, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, Forbes, Huff Post, Uproxx, and more, and have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Ellen, TODAY and Conan, with an upcoming appearance on Austin City Limits. They were nominated for a Billboard Music Award and two iHeartRadio Music Awards and were named Billboard’s Top New Rock Artist of 2017. Between countless gigs, the musicians also ignited festival stages at Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Outside Lands, and Pilgrimage, to name a few.
Saturday, January 25th, 2020
Event: Piggly Wiggly Tailgate Event
Date: Saturday January 25, 2020
Time: 10:30am-1:00pm
Location: East Parking Lot, Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Cost: FREE with purchase at a Piggly Wiggly
Info: Purchasing your Reese’s Senior Bowl tickets at participating Piggly Wiggly locations (Mobile and Baldwin Counties) grants you access to the Piggly Wiggly Tailgate Party. For those that purchase their Reese’s Senior Bowl game tickets at Piggly Wiggly, there will be lots of FREE food, live music, in a family friendly atmosphere.
Event: Reese’s Senior Bowl Game
Date: Saturday January 25, 2020
Kickoff Time: 1:30pm CT
Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium - Mobile, Alabama
Television: NFL Network
Tickets: www.seniorbowl.com
Info: The 71st annual Reese’s Senior Bowl is set to showcase the best college football players from around the country. These All-Stars have worked their whole lives for this moment. For these athletes, this week in Mobile, AL is the first step in the NFL Draft process. More than 600 NFL staff and personnel will be on site during the week to scout the elite talent to be showcased at our game on Saturday January 25th. The Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off at 1:30 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Buy your tickets now before they sell out!
Hargrove All-Star Raffle
How it works:
Upon entry, tear off the bottom of your ticket and place stub in orange raffle box for a chance to win $1000, $2500, or $5000. The three winners will be drawn at random for an on-field recognition and final challenge. The drawing is during the 4th quarter, so stay all game for your chance to win!
Information on all of these events can be found at SeniorBowl.com
