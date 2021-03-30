Shoe Station, Inc. is a family-owned company that was founded in 1984, in Mobile, AL. Shoe Station is one of the nation’s largest independent shoe retailers with 21 store locations in five states. All Shoe Station locations offer open-shelf layouts for customers to shop at their own pace. Offering footwear from over 100 popular name brands, as well as handbags, apparel and accessories, Shoe Station serves as a shopping destination across the Southeast. Shoe Station hosts a Senior and Military Appreciation Day every first Thursday of the month. All customers who are 55 and older and/or those with valid military I.D. with receive 20% off most products in stores.
Qualifying customers who are also in stores at 9AM (opening) on Senior and Military Appreciation Day will receive a $10 or $5 Shoe Station voucher. For more information, visit them online at shoestation.com.
