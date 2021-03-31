Child Advocacy Center is gearing up for its largest fundraiser. They are celebrating 15 years of their Serve It Up With Love Tennis Tournament on the Gulf Coast. Joe and Chelsey had the opportunity to have some fun on the court for a great cause. This massive event usually hosts over 400 players at the Copeland Cox Tennis Center. You can join in on the fun from April 25-April 27, 2021. Entry deadline is April 23 at 11 a.m. so be sure to sign up! For more details, visit them online. http://serveitupwithlove.com/
Sunday, April 25: Juniors& Mixed Doubles
Tuesday, April 27: Ladies day, Ladies night, & Men play
